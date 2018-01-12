PD: Student brought Confederate flag to Middletown High

A student brought a Confederate flag to Middletown High School on Friday, police confirmed.

There were no arrests made because police said it's deemed free speech.

Police added that they are working with the school.

Channel 3 reached out to Middletown Public Schools, but has not heard back from the administration.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew took to his Facebook page and posted about the incident saying:

"What happened this morning at MHS is an unfortunate reminder that hate and ignorance exist inside many people. As we being the weekend in which we recognize and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, we need to remember and to show that this type of behavior is not indicative of our community. I'm glad to see the people of Middletown standing together against the hate that's been unleashed in our society. The Middletown police are investigating the incident. The information they gather will be shared with the state's attorney. We will all continue to work together as a community to promote justice and understanding of one another and to reject hate in any form."

Parents reached out to Channel 3 and said they were holding a community meeting on Friday night at the Missionary Baptist Church in Middletown to discuss the incident.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.