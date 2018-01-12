CT patients speak out about state medical transportation

Some patients said they were upset over a new state medical transportation service and many told Channel 3 that they're not getting picked up for doctor's appointments or being left at them.

Lawmakers explained on Friday on how they are holding Veyo accountable.

Veyo provides non-emergency transportation. It also operates similar services in Arizona and Idaho. Veyo is a new vendor in the state and they launched on Jan. 1 with the new state contract.

For one mom, she doesn't have a car and needs to get her.

“She has been ill since she was born,” East Hartford mother Michelle Chase said. “She's three and she has autism and a lot of other specialist appointments.”

Chase heavily relies on getting medical transportation through the Medicaid program to get her sick 3-year-old daughter to daily doctor's visits

Chase said she uses the non-emergency ride, almost daily. Recently, she had problems with the service.

“Sometimes, you're picked up and brought to the appointment but you're left there for hours wondering when they're going to come back and if you'll have a ride home,” Chase said.

Chase said it happened to her.

“The challenge is this vendor doesn't know Connecticut and since they have come to the state, it's been nothing but issues,” State. Rep. Catherine Abercrombie said.

Abercrombie said she wants Veyo held to a higher standard. She added in these first two weeks, some patients were denied transportation which is in violation of state and federal laws.

Channel 3 was told some patients were on dialysis.

“We've had seven individuals who didn't make their dialysis appointment and ended up in crisis in the hospital,” Abercrombie said.

Other patients said they aren't getting to and from appointments and they're experiencing long wait times on the phone or getting wrong information.

Many now want the program to be closely monitored, which is why they came together in Hartford on Friday.

“I want a corrective action plan to be in place by next week,” Abercrombie said.

Josh Komenda, who is the President of Veyo, admits the transition has been bumpy but said it's getting better by the day.

“Our team has been committed around the clock to get this corrected fast as humanly possible,” Komenda said. “We understand the impact it has on the members and how important it is that members get to their appointments on time.”

Komenda said the weather made travel tough, but as of now, hold times have dramatically decreased and more trips have been made.

We should learn more about that corrective plan next week. Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

