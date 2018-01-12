Truck overturns, spills fish on Interstate 95

A tractor-trailer carrying 45,000 pounds of raw fish has overturned along the Connecticut and Rhode Island border, catching drivers in heavy traffic during their morning commute.

Police say the driver lost control of the truck around 5 a.m. Friday, spilling its cargo along Interstate 95 in Stonington. All northbound lanes were temporarily closed as crews cleaned up the spilled fish.

#cttraffic 95 NB area of exit 91 Stonington closed for TT roll over accident with minor injury. TT carrying 45,000 lbs of raw fish. All lanes closed, traffic using shoulder. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/6fmFqFPRup — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 12, 2018

Authorities say the unidentified driver suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution. Officials reopened the highway around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.