Flooding, cold & snow!

9 AM UPDATE

River flooding will still be a concern today. Cold weather is the theme, too; forecast looks to be on track and needs little adjustment. The big forecasting question today will be trying to refine accumulation forecast for Tuesday's storm. this far out in the forecasting cycle, snow accumulation forecasts are never good...but hopefully we'll have more information in this afternoon's model runs.

--Mike Cameron

RIVER FLOODING

Flooding s still a concern in some areas:

Connecticut River. Although flooding was a concern at one point, those concerns have ended and flood warnings were canceled.

Housatonic River. There has been a report of ice jamming in the Kent area, with continued flooding and threat for flooding until the jam clears. The National Weather Service has an end-time on a flood warning here at 1:30 PM Sunday. Farther downstream, water flow may send the river above flood stage until the end of tomorrow.

Pawcatuck River. Along the Rhode Island border, there may be a breach of flood stage by under one foot later today.

Farmington River. Although there are no flood warnings at the time of publication, weather watchers witnessed ice jams near Collinsville.

Shetucket River. Ice jams are possible here, with flooding.

TODAY

Today will be sunny, windy and cold. Arctic air from the true blue north will continue to stream into the state. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s and the wind chill will be in the single digits much of the day. Tonight will be very cold. Temperatures will drop to between zero and 10 above under a mainly clear sky.

NEXT WEEK

Increasingly cloudy Monday

Monday will start sunny, but clouds will spread over the state during the afternoon as we get into more of a northeasterly flow from off the ocean. It is going to be another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 20s, but the wind won’t be too strong.

Snow possible Tuesday; considerations for Wednesday

Snow is possible, especially Tuesday. An Alberta Clipper will sail to the south of New England, and then begin developing a coastal storm east of New England. Light snow is expected to arrive later Tuesday morning, and linger into the afternoon and evening. Highs should be around 30 or 32 degrees.

The coastal storm could really intensify offshore Wednesday and Thursday, but the models are at odds when it comes to the timing and the storm track. While there is the potential for heavy snow, there is also a chance for a near or complete miss, should these pieces not phase.

At this point, our forecast reflects a non-phasing solution, with a a typical Clipper lighter snow of – perhaps 1-3” with pockets of 4-5” Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by weak frontal snow showers Wednesday and a cold, sunny day Thursday. Given the variables in-hand, however, you can and should expect this forecast to change.

Quieter Thursday, Friday and Saturday

The weather will be quiet and increasingly mild Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While Thursday should be seasonably cold with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s, Friday should be a little more comfortable with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees, and Saturday will be graced with highs well into the 40s.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

BLIZZARD BRODY RECAP…

Brody was an incredible storm throughout the Northeast. Massive coastal flooding occurred in Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph! Here in Connecticut, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton. Despite the powerful wind, there weren’t a tremendous number of power outages. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16” in most locations. The highest total reported in the state was 16.6” in Staffordville. There were several reports of 15”.

At the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut, record snowfall was recorded for January 4th. For the Hartford Area, a 95 year old record fell with 10.2" of snow (previously: 8.1"); at Bridgeport, the prior record of 5.3" (1988) was also well surpassed with 8.0" of snow yesterday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Meteorologist Mike Cameron

