Turning much colder; ice possible!

9 AM UPDATE

Colder air is arriving. After highs into the 60s in many towns, readings are now as cold as 23 in Salisbury, 29 in Litchfield, 38 in Hartford, but still in the 50s along I-395. Sub-freezing air will be in the entire state within the next hour or hour and a half.

--Mike Cameron

SHARPLY COLDER TODAY

It will be turning much colder, and go below freezing, in the next several hours. With the arrival of the cold air, rain will change to an icy mix this morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northern Connecticut in anticipation of the icy mix and a “flash freeze.” Precipitation will end around midday, and not amount to too much beyond a coating in some areas. Partial clearing is likely during the afternoon. However, a gusty north or northwesterly wind will usher in much colder air throughout the day. Temperatures will fall through the 20s and 30s by tomorrow afternoon, teens and 20s by tomorrow evening, and single digits and teens Saturday night. The wind chill will dip to zero or below.

Any standing water from the heavy rain and snow melt will freeze quickly. Ice will form on roads, parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks. Be careful!

SUNDAY

Sunday will be sunny, windy and cold. We’ll get a pretty good shot of Arctic air from the due north. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s and the wind chill will be in the single digits much of the day. Sunday night will be very cold. Temperatures will drop to between zero and 10 above under a mainly clear sky.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will start sunny, but clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon as we get into more of a northeasterly flow from off the ocean. It is going to be another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 20s, but the wind won’t be too strong.

A developing coastal storm will make for a very tricky forecast during the Tuesday through Thursday time frame. Light snow is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. Highs should be around 30 or 32 degrees. The coastal storm could really intensify offshore Wednesday and Thursday, but the models are at odds when it comes to the timing and the storm track. While there is the potential for heavy snow, there is also a chance for a near or complete miss. For now, we’ll say there is a chance for snow Wednesday into Thursday morning.

We should be in pretty good shape Thursday afternoon through Friday. While Wednesday and Thursday should be seasonably cold with highs in the low and middle 30s, Friday should be a little more comfortable with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

BLIZZARD BRODY RECAP…

Brody was an incredible storm throughout the Northeast. Massive coastal flooding occurred in Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph! Here in Connecticut, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton. Despite the powerful wind, there weren’t a tremendous number of power outages. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16” in most locations. The highest total reported in the state was 16.6” in Staffordville. There were several reports of 15”.

At the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut, record snowfall was recorded for January 4th. For the Hartford Area, a 95 year old record fell with 10.2" of snow (previously: 8.1"); at Bridgeport, the prior record of 5.3" (1988) was also well surpassed with 8.0" of snow yesterday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Meteorologist Mike Cameron

