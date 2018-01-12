River Flooding, Flurries, Winter Storm Clare...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

River Flood Warnings are in effect along the Housatonic, Connecticut and Pawcatuck Rivers... as of late morning, they were extended with minor flooding expected over the next 12-24 hours.

Scattered ocean effect flurries or light snow will be possible on-and-off through early afternoon. There could be a coating in some areas. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky and for temperatures to only peak in the mid-20s (factoring in a breeze, though, it will feel more like the teens and single digits!).

Our next substantial chance for snow comes later Tuesday into Wednesday. The latest round of model data indicates a storm that could have a bigger impact on CT, with higher totals. Because we are now forecasting 5-10" of snow for a majority of the state, we have named the storm "Clare." Currently, there are no alerts in place for CT, that will likely change later today. Timing: starts by Tuesday afternoon/evening (ramping up after the evening commute), peaks Wednesday morning, then ends that afternoon. The likelihood exists for mixing to take place in southeastern CT, so snow totals will not be as great there.

Thursday through the weekend, a warming trend eventually takes us to 50 or perhaps higher!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

RIVER FLOODING

Flooding is still a concern in some areas:

Connecticut River. A flood warning was recently issued for the Connecticut River at Hartford. The river level was just above flood stage, with flooding expected:

River levels are at 16.3 feet. At 16.0 feet...Minor flooding is expected in several low lying areas outside levee protection in Hartford, as well as downstream through Wethersfield and Glastonbury. Further downstream flooding is likely in the vicinity of Meadow Road, Route 17A, in the Gildersleeve section of Portland. A portion of this roadway will likely be closed. This includes the Exchange Club of Portland Fairgrounds. Boating interests should prepare for a period of swift river flows during this period.

--NWS

Housatonic River. There continues to be ice jamming in the Kent area, with continued flooding. A second jam is said to have formed in the same general area, exacerbating concerns. The National Weather Service has an end-time on a flood warning here at 1:30 AM Tuesday.

Pawcatuck River. Along the Rhode Island border, there is still the concern for minor flooding.

Farmington River. Although there are no flood warnings at the time of publication, weather watchers witnessed ice jams near Collinsville.

Shetucket River. Ice jams are possible here, with minor flooding.

THIS MORNING

It's a cold morning with lows in the single digits and there is a bit of a breeze out there! That wind is making it feel like it's in the single digits, if not a bit below zero so you've got to bundle up this morning!

THIS WEEK

Increasingly cloudy Today

Today starts off sunny, but clouds will spread over the state during the afternoon as we get into more of a northeasterly flow from off the ocean. This same flow may be responsible for ocean-effect snow over Massachusetts’ North and South Shores. The trajectory should keep this snow far away from Connecticut. So, for us, it is going to be another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 20s, with a lighter wind.

Snow possible Late Tomorrow and Wednesday

Snow is possible, especially late tomorrow and Wednesday. An Alberta Clipper will sail to the south of New England, and then begin developing a coastal storm east of New England. Snow is expected to arrive by tomorrow evening, and continue through the day on Wednesday. Highs should be around 30 or 32 degrees.

At this point, our forecast calls for 2-4” in most of the state with 1-3” along the shoreline(mixing is expected) tomorrow night and Wednesday.

Quieter Thursday, Friday and next weekend

The weather will be quiet and increasingly mild Thursday, Friday, and for the upcoming weekend. While Thursday should be seasonably cold with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s, Friday should be a little more comfortable with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees, and Saturday you can expect highs well into the 40s. With partly sunny skies becoming mainly cloudy Sunday, a southwesterly flow may help to send highs above the 50-degree mark then.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

BLIZZARD BRODY RECAP…

Brody was an incredible storm throughout the Northeast. Massive coastal flooding occurred in Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph! Here in Connecticut, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton. Despite the powerful wind, there weren’t a tremendous number of power outages. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16” in most locations. The highest total reported in the state was 16.6” in Staffordville. There were several reports of 15”.

At the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut, record snowfall was recorded for January 4th. For the Hartford Area, a 95 year old record fell with 10.2" of snow (previously: 8.1"); at Bridgeport, the prior record of 5.3" (1988) was also well surpassed with 8.0" of snow yesterday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

