Gov. Malloy flies Haitian flag at governor's residence in solidarity with immigrants

Gov. Dannel Malloy had the flag of Haiti flown on the governor's residence on Friday evening in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of Haitian-Americans.

The move comes after President Donald Trump made comments about immigrants during a private meeting with lawmakers earlier this week. Malloy said his decision was because Haitian-Americans and other immigrant groups "have been so crudely and wrongly disparaged" by the President. ?

“The United States is a nation of immigrants who originate from countries throughout the world,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday. “We should celebrate this diversity, not denigrate and shame it.”

The flag of #Haiti is flying at the Governor's Residence in #Hartford in solidarity w/ Haitian-Americans & others in the US.



"The US is a nation of immigrants who originate from countries throughout the world. We should celebrate this diversity, not denigrate and shame it." –DM pic.twitter.com/ZpLcKCQvg7 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) January 12, 2018

