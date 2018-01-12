Gov. Malloy flies Haitian flag at governor's residence in solidarity with immigrants

Gov. Malloy flies Haitian flag at governor's residence in solida - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Gov. Dannel Malloy flies Haitian flag at governor's residence in solidarity with immigrants on Friday evening. (WFSB file photo) Gov. Dannel Malloy flies Haitian flag at governor's residence in solidarity with immigrants on Friday evening. (WFSB file photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Gov. Dannel Malloy had the flag of Haiti flown on the governor's residence on Friday evening in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of Haitian-Americans. 

The move comes after President Donald Trump made comments about immigrants during a private meeting with lawmakers earlier this week. Malloy said his decision was because Haitian-Americans and other immigrant groups "have been so crudely and wrongly disparaged" by the President. ? 

“The United States is a nation of immigrants who originate from countries throughout the world,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday.  “We should celebrate this diversity, not denigrate and shame it.”

