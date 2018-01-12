2nd Super Draw contest drawing date announced

Connecticut Lottery announced it will hold a second drawing for a New Year's Day contest after "an error in the range of tickets eligible."

2nd drawing to be held after 'error' with tickets in CT Super Draw

Two employees for the Connecticut Lottery have been placed on paid administrative leave after there was an error with a contest on New Year's Day.

2 CT Lottery employees on leave after 'error' with tickets in CT Super Draw

Connecticut Lottery has announced the new drawing date for the Super Draw after an error with a contest on New Year's Day. (WFSB file photo)

The Connecticut Lottery has announced the date of the second Super Draw contest after an error that led to two employees being put on leave.

The Connecticut Super Draw was held on New Year's Day with the chance of winning $1 million. However, Connecticut Lottery officials said there was "an error in the range of tickets eligible."

Connecticut Lottery officials announced that the next drawing will be on Jan. 16.

The officials stated an "incorrect ticket range was entered into the Random Number Generator," which is the machine that drew the winning numbers for the Connecticut Super Draw.

Connecticut Lottery officials explained that the ticket number range sold was 100,001 – 314,601 while the ticket number range was incorrectly entered as 100,001 – 214,601. That means that more than 100,000 tickets were not involved in the drawing.

Officials from the CT Lottery and the Department of Consumer Protection are investigating the incident and pending that investigation, two unidentified employees were on administrative leave.

Officials from the CT Lottery said they will honor the winning tickets from Jan. 1 drawing. Players were previously advised to hold onto their tickets as a second drawing would be held.

"A small number of players may win in both drawings on a single ticket. If you happen to be one of these lucky players, you must either mail your ticket into Lottery headquarters to claim your prize or come to Lottery headquarters," Connecticut Lottery said in a statement on Friday.

Players can claim their prize by mailing their ticket to Lottery headquarters or going to 777 Brook St. in Rocky Hill.

"Cashing for all other CT Super Draw winning tickets will occur normally. As is the case with all Lottery games, any winner who wins a prize greater than $5,000 must come to CT Lottery headquarters to claim his/her prize.

Officials from the CT Lottery explained what players should do if they threw out their tickets on their website. To learn more and make a claim, click here.

