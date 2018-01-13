PD: Officer fires weapon after crash in Rocky Hill

Police are on the scene of the crash in Rocky Hill. (WFSB)

UPDATE 3:40am:

The search for the suspects has been called off.

According to the press release, just before midnight, Middletown Police alerted Rocky Hill Police there were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle going towards Rocky Hill. Middletown police reported the vehicle crash in the area of West St and I-91. Channel 3 confirms the accident occurred at the intersection of West St and Capital Blvd, the area will remain closed for several hours.

Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Cromwell, and Newington Police departments, along with State Police responded to the scene to help search for the missing suspects.

During the foot pursuit, a Middletown officer discharged his firearm.

Edward Mulvey, a Rocky Hill resident, voiced his opinion to Channel 3 Eyewitness News. ”I don’t know what the answer is, but it’s still a good town to live in. I’ve been here 37 years and I plan on staying."

Inspectors from the State's attorney office, Rocky Hill and Middletown police detective divisions are processing the scene. Mid State Traffic Unit is also on scene.

Channel 3 Eyewitness spoke to Katherine Simko, a longtime resident of Rocky Hill who expressed concern about the incident. ”It is senseless and what are you running from the police for. You know they’re going to get you. Just stop the car.”

UPDATE:

State Police along with Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, and Middletown officers are looking for two suspects that fled on foot following a one-vehicle accident in the area of West Street and I-91 Ramp in Rocky Hill.

Police are searching in the area of West St, Gilbert Farm on Gilbert Ave, Rose Hill Cemetery and St. James Roman Catholic Church on Elm St, and Dinosaur State Park. They also have searches along Main St and Brook St.

An officer fired their firearm after a crash in Rocky Hill late Friday evening, police confirmed to Channel 3.

Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Capital Blvd and West Street around 11:30 p.m. Capital Blvd is closed in both directions as of 2 a.m.

According to police, an officer fired his weapon. However, it appears no one was injured from it.

One juvenile has been arrested.

The vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen, police said.

There are no other injuries were reported at this time.

