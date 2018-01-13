Suspects at large after pursuit, gunfire through multiple towns on Saturday

Police are on the scene of the crash in Rocky Hill. (WFSB)

Police are continuing the search for missing suspects after an officer fired his or her weapon during an early morning pursuit spanning 2 towns.

Rocky Hill Police said the suspects’ car crashed in the area of West Street and Capital Blvd in Rocky Hill at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

At which point, Rocky Hill Police said the suspects took off running prompting a Middletown officer to shoot at the suspects.

It is unknown if the suspects were injured.

Rocky Hill Police said they were notified by Middletown Police of a pursuit of suspects in a stolen car originating in Middletown crossing the Rocky Hill border.

Multiple units, including Wethersfield, Cromwell, and Newington Police Departments, along with State Police were called to assist in the search for the suspects who took off on foot.

Police searched the area of West Street, Gilbert Farm on Gilbert Avenue, Rose Hill Cemetery and St. James Roman Catholic Church on Elm Street, and Dinosaur State Park as well as along Main St and Brook St.

The area of West Street and Capital Boulevard was closed for hours, but has since reopened.

Rocky Hill resident, Edward Mulvey told Eyewitness News that he is unsure what happened, but said that Rocky Hill, “is still a good town to live in. I’ve been here 37 years and I plan on staying."

Those with information involving this incident please contact the Middletown Police department or the Rocky Hill Police Detective division.

