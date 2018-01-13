PD: 17-year-old charged with fatally stabbing brother

A 17-year-old is being charged with fatally stabbing his older brother according to Hartford Police.

Police were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to 2006 Main Street and upon arrival, officers found the victim, Jiram Ortiz, 21, in the hallway with a stab wound to his chest.

The male victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to a press release, the 17-year-old brother was transported to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is being conducted by the Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit and an Inspector from the Hartford States Attorney's Office.

