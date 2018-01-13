NWS Issues Flood Warning Along CT River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning along the CT River from Hartford to Middletown.

Temperatures have plummeted across the state of Connecticut.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning along the Connecticut River from Hartford to Middletown.

Lowland flooding will affect riverside roadways and recreational areas according to the NWS.

Temperatures plummeted this morning all across the state and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern Connecticut.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said there is potential for an icy mix and a “flash freeze” and there will be a gusty north or northwesterly wind.

An inch and a half of rain fell in parts of eastern Connecticut.

Ice may form on roads, parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks according to Cameron. Caution should be taken in shady areas.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens Saturday night and the wind chill will dip to zero or below.

Sunday will be sunny, windy and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s on Sunday afternoon.

The cold will continue on Monday and highs will be in the mid to upper 20s, but the wind won’t be too strong according to Cameron.

