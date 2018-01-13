PD: 2 men in stable condition after violent altercation

Two males are in stable condition at Hartford Hospital after a violent altercation with a firearm and knife.

Hartford Police responded to an assault complaint and two ShotSpotter activations at 768 Maple Avenue on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, police located two victims. One with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and another with a stab wound to the neck.

The 33-year-old victim from East Hartford who was shot in the buttocks has a prior arrest on his record for a robbery in Hartford.

The second victim, 38 and from Hartford, has numerous felony arrests including an assault from 2009.

According to Police, both men appeared intoxicated and had wounds indicating they had been in a physical fight.

