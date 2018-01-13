Jackknifed tractor trailer causing delays on I-91 Northbound in Windsor Locks

Drivers are encouraged to take caution after a jackknifed tractor trailer is causing delays on Interstate 91 Northbound in Windsor Locks.

State police were prompted to close 3 lanes of traffic near exits 44 and 45 following the crash due to a fuel spill.

The crash occurred at about noon on Saturday. State police said there are no injuries.

The Department of Transportation sent crews assist with the cleanup of the spilled fuel. DEEP is on scene.

