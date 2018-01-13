New Haven Police seek man wanted in connection with robbery

Police are asking those with information on a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery on Forbes Avenue in New Haven to come forward.

Police said the man whose likeness is captured in surveillance video images may be the suspect wanted for the robbery of the Citizen’s Bank located at 430 Forbes Avenue in New Haven.

Police said the robbery took place on Friday.

Police describe the subject as a 30-year-old, 5’10” man with a thin build.

Those with information on the man’s identity are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Tip Line.

