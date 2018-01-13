CT native in Hawaii reacts to false alarm notification

Sports Anchor Joe Zone spoke with his daughter Christina over FaceTime after she received a false alarm text message in Hawaii. (WFSB)

Most parents expect a call or a text from their kids in college now and then, but not a tearful one, like the Zone household received this morning.

Sports reporter and anchor at Channel 3 Eyewitness Sports, Joe Zone took a tearful call from his daughter, Christina, who is studying at the University of Hawaii this afternoon.

Ten minutes after 8 a.m. Hawaiian time, Hawaii citizens received a statewide bulletin text alert warning of a ballistic missile threat, which turned out to be an error.

Emergency officials tweeted after 38 minutes that the alert was cancelled and there was no threat to the islands or the US mainland.

“Everyone in the area got this, so immediately everyone kind of stopped what they were doing and would look, looking around, looking for shelter and didn't really know what to do next,” said Christina Zone who was leaving the gym with her boyfriend at the time.

Zone said she and her boyfriend, Luke, went back into the gym to look for a place to take cover. She said she was worried that a nearby shop windows would shatter, so she said a windowless room in the gym seemed ideal if they needed to shelter themselves.

"It was just odd because we didn't hear the alarm but we have it set right to our phones,” said Zone. “It was kind of more personal. And we never received anything in that kind of form and it said it clearly wasn't a drill in ALL CAPITOLS, and we were just thinking that it was more serious."

When she called home, Joe Zone said she was crying when she called home.

When the alert was cancelled, Christina and her boyfriend said they breathed a ‘sigh of relief.’

