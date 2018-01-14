Police respond to accident in Plainfield

The Plainfield Police Department said they responded to a one car crash on Olearos Hill Road in the Moosup section of Plainfield on January 13th around 5:23 p.m. (WFSB)

The Plainfield Police Department said they responded to a one car crash on Olearos Hill Road in the Moosup section of Plainfield on January 13th around 5:23 p.m.

Officials said that after a through investigation, it was determined a 2008 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Olearos Hill Road and lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and overturned the vehicle.



The driver of the Toyota was 27-year-old Zachary King of Griswold, who was transported by the American Legion Ambulance to the Backus Hospital in Plainfield.

