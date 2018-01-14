Family mourns the loss of New Haven boxer killed in crash

Luis Rosa Sr spoke with Eyewitness News on the loss of his son, featherweight boxer, Luis Rosa Jr. (WFSB)

Family, friends, and boxers are mourning the loss of a boxer killed in a crash in West Haven early Sunday morning.

Police said 26-year-old Luis Rosa died in a crash on Meloy Rd just after 2 a.m. Authorities said Rosa was the driver of the Honda that was traveling southbound which crossed into the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming Acura.

Eyewitness News visited the gym where Rosa trained to fight as a featherweight boxer. Inside the gym, pictures line the walls of the gym showing the legacy Rosa leaves behind as a fighter.

"He had a huge heart," described Rosa's father, Luis Rosa Sr. "He would defend you he loved every person that was with him, for him, he was a good young man that I think lost his life too early and we’re sad today."

Rosa's boxing promoter, Lou DiBella tweeted a picture from his last boxing match on Showtime Boxing, calling the fight a "thrilling, toe to toe, fight of the year candidate."

Luis Rosa, Jr’s last #boxing match was Nov 10, 2017. Fittingly, it was #ShoBox @ShowtimeBoxing & it was a thrilling, toe to toe, FOTY candidate. He didn’t get the nod (could have), but he & @YuandaleEvans_ gave us something to remember. #RIPLuisRosaJr, a #fighter & a good kid. pic.twitter.com/5WMiLYcVTZ — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) January 14, 2018

"He’s the champions of all champions, he made me proud, he made a father happy," said Rosa Sr. "He was my first-born and today is a hard moment for me and my wife and my children and every family member that’s here."

Two other people involved in the crash remain in critical condition.

The crash is currently under investigation by West Haven Police Department. Police said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

