Local boxer killed in West Haven crash

Luis Rosas Jr. was killed in a crash in West Haven (WFSB)

A man, who is a known boxer in Connecticut, was killed in a crash that happened in West Haven overnight.

Police said the crash happened on Meloy Road at the intersection of Baker Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Boxing in Faith Gym, Inc. in New Haven confirmed the person who died was Luis Rosas Jr., who is a well-known boxer in the area.

Police said the car involved was a Honda that was heading southbound on Meloy Road and crossed over into the northbound lane, and collided with an Acura traveling northbound.

Two other people remain in critical condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

