Ice jams continue to cause issues in parts of the state

Flooding Is still a major concern in some areas across the state, especially the Connecticut River, Housatonic River, Pawcatuck River, Farmington River, and Shetucket River as residents gear up for potential 'ice jams.' (Photo Courtesy of WFSB)

Ice jams and flooding are still a concern for many Connecticut rivers and brooks, including the Connecticut River, Housatonic River, Pawcatuck River, Farmington River, and Shetucket River.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the state will deal with "flooding, cold, and snow" and that ice jams could still cause many problems statewide.

An ice jam occurs when chunks of ice clump together to block the flow of a river, which can cause flooding in communities near the river.

These ice jams are caused by melting ice and snow and cause rivers to carry large chunks of ice downstream, which clump together and block the natural flow of the river.

An ice jam in Kent has caused residents along the Housatonic River to evacuate their homes this weekend. For more on this, click here.

Kent Fire Chief Alan Gawel stated that "roads around Kent will stay closed until flooding concerns are lifted and roads are clear of ice, especially on Route 7."

The flooding got so severe in Kent that fire crews had to use boats to evacuate three homes.

Kent resident Jeff Zidack said he has seen this phenomenon before, "but it is amazing looking at it but it's not as bad as what we have seen in the past."

Cameron said today "will be sunny, windy, and cold due to the Arctic air continuing to stream into our state."

Cameron states the high temperatures "will only be in the mid to upper 20s and that wind chill be in the single digits."

Residents can expect temperatures to drop between zero and 10 above a mainly clear sky later on tonight as well.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.