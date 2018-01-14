Snow moves in late Tuesday morning

Flooding Is still a major concern in some areas across the state, especially the Connecticut River, Housatonic River, Pawcatuck River, Farmington River, and Shetucket River as residents gear up for potential 'ice jams.' (Photo Courtesy of WFSB)

Ice jams and flooding are still a concern for many rivers and brooks as the state prepares for another round of snow this week.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said flooding is still of concern in areas of the Connecticut River, Housatonic River, Pawcatuck River, Farmington River, and Shetucket River.

An ice jam occurs when chunks of ice clump together to block the flow of a river, which can cause flooding in communities near the river.

These ice jams are caused by melting ice and snow and cause rivers to carry large chunks of ice downstream, which clump together and block the natural flow of the river.

An ice jam in Kent has caused residents along the Housatonic River to evacuate their homes this weekend. For more on this, click here.

Kent Fire Chief Alan Gawel stated that "roads around Kent will stay closed until flooding concerns are lifted and roads are clear of ice, especially on Route 7."

Residents can expect temperatures to drop between zero and 10 degrees with a mainly clear sky later Sunday night.

Monday will start out as sunny but then clouds will move in during the afternoon.

Snow is possible on Tuesday as an Alberta Clipper moves south of New England.

Light snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday morning and linger into Wednesday morning.

Cameron is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for most of the state, with about 2 to 5 inches expected for the northeastern corner.

There could be some mixing along the shoreline.

Highs will be in the low 30s.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.