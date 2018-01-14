University to review conservative speaker appearance

The University of Connecticut is reviewing plans by a Republican student group to bring in a well-known conservative speaker, two months after a speech by another right-wing pundit led to two arrests.

UConn's College Republicans are planning to bring Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of conservative news and commentary site The Daily Wire, to the school Jan. 24.

The group sponsored conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich in November for a speech titled "It's OK To Be White." It ended with a protester grabbing Wintrich's notes and Wintrich grabbing the protester.

University President Susan Herbst implemented new rules after that, requiring a review of events that could potentially pose a safety risk to campus.

A school spokeswoman says the review is designed to help facilitate the Jan. 24 speech, not to prevent it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.