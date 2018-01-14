Horse dies after being rescued from mud in Killingly

Ice jams and flooding are still a concern for many rivers and brooks, including the Connecticut River, Housatonic River, Pawcatuck River, Farmington River, and Shetucket River.More >
Family, friends, and boxers are mourning the loss of a boxer killed in a crash in West Haven early Sunday morning.More >
LIFESTAR is responding to a crash in Winsted on Sunday night.More >
President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday in the wake of recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, declaring that "I am not a racist."More >
Dozens of representatives attended an emergency response meeting in Kent on Sunday evening to determine how to best handle the flooding concerns.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
Today will start out sunny, but clouds will spread over the state during the afternoon as we get into more of a northeasterly flow from off the ocean.More >
Firefighters in Kent encouraged residents living along the Housatonic River to consider self-evacuating on Saturday, as a massive ice dam impeded the river's flow and caused water to rise.More >
Police in Montville are searching for a suspect who took off after a home invasion on Pequot Ave on Sunday.More >
