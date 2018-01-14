Horse dies after being rescued from mud in Killingly

Crews worked to rescue a horse in Killingly on Sunday (Submitted)

A horse that was stuck in the mud in Killingly has died (South Killingly Fire Department)

Emergency crews worked to rescue a horse that was stuck in mud on Sunday.

The horse was stuck in a swampy area with mud and cold water on Geer Road in Killingly.

The South Killingly Fire Chief said crews were called to the scene about noon, but determined that the horse may have been stuck for longer than that.

They were able to pull the horse out, and worked to warm it up.

Sadly, the horse passed away.

Officials said this was a difficult rescue as it is a large animal.

Crews from Danielson, Killingly, South Killingly, Williamsville, and Sterling were called to help.

The Durham Animal Response Team (DART) was called to assist but was canceled once the horse was removed.

