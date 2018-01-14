Dog dies in Glastonbury house fire

Crews were called to a house fire in Glastonbury (WFSB)

Crews were called to a house fire in Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Heritage Drive around 3 p.m.

The fire chief said a dog died in the fire. No people were home at the time.

No firefighters were injured.

Crews from Bolton were also called to the scene.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.