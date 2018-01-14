LIFESTAR called to car crash in Winsted on Sunday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

WINSTED, CT (WFSB) -

LIFESTAR is responding to a crash in Winsted on Sunday night.

Winchester Police Chief William Fitzgerald Jr said a driver suffered ‘serious injuries’ after colliding with a large rock on Torrington Rd.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

