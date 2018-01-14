Flood Warning issued for Hartford area along CT River

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Hartford area along the Connecticut River until late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The NWS said at 8:30 p.m. the CT River water rose to 16.1 feet, surpassing the flood stage at 16 feet.

As the evening continues, the flood waters will gradually continue to fall below the flood stage.

The National Weather Service said that when levels surpass 16 feet, minor flooding is expected in several low-lying areas outside of Hartford, and into Wethersfield, Glastonbury, and farther downstream into Portland.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updated information.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.