Suspect at large following Montville home invasion

Police in Montville are searching for a suspect who took off after a home invasion on Pequot Ave on Sunday.

Police said they respond to a home invasion at about 9:30 p.m. in which a suspect held a knife to the victim’s throat and then fled.

Police said the suspect are victim are known to each other and there is no danger to the public.

Police have cleared from the Pequot Avenue scene, but the search for the suspect at large is ongoing.

