Snow moves into the state Tuesday evening

All of Northern Connecticut is now under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Several inches of snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As a result, Channel 3 named the storm Winter Storm Clare.

All of Northern Connecticut is now under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Tuesday will be cloudy, and snow will develop during the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the northwest hills.

"Clare won’t become a powerful winter storm, but there will be a decent amount of moisture and some parts of the state could receive 6” of snow or more," DePrest said.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, DePrest called for 5 to 10 inches for the northwestern part of the state, 4 to 8 inches in the middle, and 2 to 4 for the southeastern part.

Snow will develop statewide on Tuesday night.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

"Snow will greatly impact the Wednesday morning commute and there will likely be delays and cancellations," DePrest said.

There's also a likelihood that some mixed precipitation could fall in southeastern Connecticut.

High temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low-30s.

Snow will end by Wednesday afternoon, so it should be better for the evening commute.

Flooding continues to be a concern in some areas, particularly along rivers in Hartford, New London and Middlesex counties. A flood warning is in place for those counties.

Friday, however, temps should be a little more comfortable with highs in the 30s to near 40.

By Saturday, they should break the 40-degree mark.

Channel 3 has a long-standing tradition of naming the winter storms that impact Connecticut. This season, the names come directly from the people who have to stand in them, Channel 3's reporters.

Reporter Matthew Campbell picked Clare for Clare Booth Luce. She was a playwright and the first United States Congresswoman from Connecticut.

Channel 3 has named winter storms since 1971. To learn more about our tradition, click here.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.