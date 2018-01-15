Snow expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute

All of Northern Connecticut is now under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Several inches of snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As a result, Channel 3 named the storm Winter Storm Clare.

All of Northern Connecticut is now under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Before it arrives, meteorologist Mark Dixon said some spots could see a coating on Monday.

"Flurries [or] light snow will be possible, ocean effect, on-and-off [Monday,]" Dixon said. "There could be a coating in some areas."

Then comes Clare, the Alberta Clipper.

"Our next substantial chance for snow comes later Tuesday into Wednesday," Dixon said. "The models are coming in with a storm that could have a bigger impact on CT, higher totals."

As of 1 p.m., Dixon called for 5 to 10 inches for most of the state and 4 to 8 inches for a small portion of southeastern Connecticut.

It starts by Tuesday afternoon or evening and ramps up after the evening commute. It peaks by Wednesday morning and ends during the afternoon.

There's also a likelihood, according to Dixon, that some mixed precipitation could fall in southeastern Connecticut. That's why snow totals are lower there.

"Currently, there are no weather alerts in place for Connecticut," Dixon said. "That will likely change later [Monday]."

A winter storm watch was already issued for Massachusetts.

High temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low-30s.

"The weather will be quiet and increasingly mild Thursday, Friday, and for the upcoming weekend," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Highs for Thursday should be in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Flooding continues to be a concern in some areas, particularly along rivers in Hartford, New London and Middlesex counties. A flood warning is in place for those counties.

"Essentially, they’re near flood stage now, but will slowly recede going forward," Dixon said.

Friday, however, temps should be a little more comfortable with highs in the 30s to near 40.

By Saturday, they should break the 40-degree mark.

"With partly sunny skies becoming mainly cloudy Sunday, a southwesterly flow may help to send highs above the 50-degree mark then," Haney said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.