Darien woman thought she was in New Jersey after wrong way crash involving state police

Ashton Steen struck a state police cruiser while driving the wrong way on I-95 in Darien, troopers said. (state police)

A Darien woman was arrested after state police said she crashed into a cruiser while driving the wrong way on the highway.

Troopers arrested 26-year-old Ashton Steen after she hit the cruiser on Interstate 95 in Darien.

State police said they received numerous 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver on I-95 going northbound in the southbound lanes starting near exit 6 around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

The driver, later identified as Steen, was seen traveling at a high rate of speed and nearly missed crashing into other drivers numerous times.

State police released dash cam video of the incident on their Facebook page.

Troopers responded and saw Steen in the area of exit 12 in Darien. They were able to avoid a head-on collision with her; however, they said Steen side-swiped Trooper Eduardo Santiago and caused damage to both vehicles.

Police said Santiago made contact with Steen following the crash, and she admitted to drinking alcohol and believed she was in New Jersey.

Steen failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. She was charged with reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, operating under the influence and driving on the wrong side of a road.

Steen was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is due in Stamford Superior Court on Feb. 20.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.