State of emergency declared in Kent due to ice jams, flooding

One of two reported ice jams on the Housatonic River in Kent prompted evacuations starting on Saturday. (WFSB)

The town of Kent continues to deal with an icy mess.

A state of emergency was issued due to ice jams in the Housatonic River that are causing flooding.

Two ice jams on the Housatonic River led to evacuations and flooded homes over the weekend, according to officials.

Still, officials said they don't want residents to be alarmed.

”If anyone tries to negotiate these roads or if they try to get onto this ice jam, mother nature is unpredictable," said Rep. Brian Ohler.

Ohler said the depth of the jams could be up to 12 feet, something the town has not experienced before.

Channel 3 put Drone 3 in the area to take a look at the ice logged river. See the video here.

A flood warning remains in effect for not only Litchfield County, but Hartford, Middlesex and New London counties.

According to police, 520 boarding students at the Kent School were sent home until Sunday. Another 60 are local and simply stayed home.

There are about 20 homes between Route 341 and Bulls Bridge that are on alert.

Jeff Cataldo, the school's business manager and chief financial officer, said officials are assessing the Housatonic River daily and communicating with parents.

Route 7 remains closed in the area and there's no timeframe for when it could reopen.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

The fire department said it is on alert and has met with town and state officials to come up with a plan in case more flooding occurs. Officials continue to meet on a daily basis.

One of the jams is along Skiff Mountain Road, just north of Kent School.

Town officials held a meeting on Sunday night to make their flooding plan in case the ice thaws.

Since Saturday, four homes were flooded and 12 people were evacuated.

People who live in the area told Channel 3 that they've seen ice jams along the river before, but nothing quite like this.

“It is unbelievable," said Randy Hobbs, teacher, Kent School. "There's no question you feel humble when you see events like that take place and there's nothing you can do about it.”

As if that wasn't enough, some residents were dealing with brown water. Officials at a nearby sewer plant said they are looking into it.

"The health department was called because we have water and sewer in Kent, not all small towns do and we also have on the outskirts of town many wells and septic systems that are in danger with the river overflowing," said first selectman Bruce Adams of Kent.

Kent's fire chief said his department plans on dealing with the effects of the ice jams for days.

He also said New Milford is keeping a close eye on the situation because it could be next.

