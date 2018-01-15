Hartford woman killed in hit-and-run, suspect sought

A woman in Hartford is dead following what police called a hit-and-run.

They identified the victim as 61-year-old Miriam Garcia, a resident of the capital city.

The incident happened on Edgewood Street just after noon on Sunday, police said.

Garcia was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries about three hours later.

Officers said an empty vehicle was found at the scene and had damage consistent with what happened.

A witness told police that the driver fled. A description was provided.

The suspected driver was described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with a medium build, clean shaven, short hair and wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hartford police anonymously at (860-722-8477 or by contacting Sgt. Jason Lee at ?860-757-4441.

