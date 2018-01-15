PD: 2 arrested for illegally towing motor vehicles in Milford

Stephen Verity was one of two people arrested on Monday for illegally towing motor vehicles in Milford during the month of October. (Milford Police Department)

Nicole Berg was one of two people arrested on Monday for illegally towing motor vehicles in Milford during the month of October. (Milford Police Department)

A man and a woman were arrested on Monday for illegally towing motor vehicles in Milford during the month of October.

Officers were investigating several complaints of possible illegal towing of vehicles on Oct. 1, 2, and 3 by Steve’s Auto, on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford.

The vehicle owners told police that their vehicles "had been towed without anyone asking for the vehicles to be towed." They also told police that they "were overcharged to get their vehicles back from the company."

Investigators learned that 24-year-old Nicole Berg, of Milford, and 27-year-old Stephen Verity, of Beacon Falls, were responsible for the tows. Both Berg and Verity were charged with two counts of first-degree larceny, three counts of third-degree larceny and one count of sixth-degree larceny.

Police released Berg and Verity with a promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on Feb. 6.

