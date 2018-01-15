Life Star called to 'serious crash' in Bolton

Authorities are on the scene of a "serious crash" in Bolton. (WFSB)

The Life Star medical helicopter was called to a "serious crash" in Bolton on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported on Camp Meeting Road near the Manchester town line around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported "entrapment" and "serious injury."

Authorities did not release the conditions of those involved in the crash but did request Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.

BOLTON CT: #BoltonFire is on scene of a serious MVA on Camp Meeting Rd near the #Manchester town line. OIC reports entrapment & serious injury. @Local1579 & @LIFESTAR_CT requested to the scene Mutual Aid. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) January 15, 2018

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

