Man tries to burglarize Hamden apartment with woman inside

A man from New Haven is accused of trying to force his way into a home to burglarize it while the homeowner was there.

According to police, 56-year-old Ernest Snow broke into a home on Whitney Avenue in Hamden on Friday.

First around 10 p.m., a tenant heard noises coming from a common hallway of an apartment building on Walden Street and saw someone taking clothing that was left outside of her front door.

Then, police said they were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to Whitney Avenue after they received a 911 call.

Police said they learned that Snow entered the Whitney Avenue home through a back door.

The resident who was home used her arms and legs to push back another door that Snow was trying to enter.

Snow pushed the door in a few inches, then grabbed the 52-year-old resident's hand.

Police said she suffered a wrist and back injury.

She believed Snow fled once he realized she was on the phone with police.

Snow was found by an officer near Dixwell Avenue and Connolly Parkway.

He was in possession of burglar tools, police said.

Snow was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of possession of burglar tools, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny.

He's scheduled to face a judge on Jan. 25.

