PD: Woman attacked by man with crowbar in Canterbury

Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman with a crowbar in Canterbury on last Wednesday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Route 14, which is also known as Westminster Road, and Route 169, which is also known as North Canterbury Road, around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Police said the suspect is between 5’ 6” and 5'8” with a slim build. He was wearing a tan winter jacket and a black ski mask with large eye holes.

If you saw anything, police want to hear from you and you can call them at 860-779-4900.

