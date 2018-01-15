Norwegian stops flights from Bradley to Scotland

Norwegian Air International announced that it will discontinue its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.

Local airport authority officials said on Monday they were disappointed in the decision, which appears to have been because the service was a challenge to maintain.

Though they said it was in line with expectations.

"Unfortunately, despite the strength of the Bradley business case for continuing the service, external factors have deteriorated the service’s viability at this time," said Kevin Dillon, executive director, Connecticut Airport Authority. "The United Kingdom’s Air Passenger Duty, which is levied on passengers who utilize Edinburgh Airport, has had a debilitating effect on Norwegian’s business model."

Dillon said APD can double a traveler's total flight costs. He also said Bradley isn't the only airport that's impacted.

"While we are certainly disappointed by the discontinuation of the Norwegian service, the CAA will continue moving forward with our strong partnership with Aer Lingus," he said. "The route between Dublin and Bradley has shown promising growth, and, after recent discussions, we are confident that the Bradley route is currently in line for an aircraft upgrade in 2019."

Norwegian Air launched the service from Windsor Locks to Edinburgh in June 2017.

