Crews letting fire at Essex chemical plant burn out

A fire was reported at a chemical plant in Essex on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Nalas Engineering on Westbrook Road around 1:45 p.m., Connecticut State Police confirmed. Members of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Hazmat team were called to the scene.

State police said Westbrook Road is closed because of the fire investigation.

Firefighters are not attacking the fire because of the chemicals involved. Authorities said they are going to let the fire burn itself out and they're watching from security cameras to make sure things are going as planned.

No injuries were reported.

According to Nalas website, they do everything from chemical engineering to chemical analytics and crystallization. Employees at Nalas work with a lot of different chemicals too.

Sources told Channel 3 sodium hydroxide and nitromethane are just some of what's inside the building. With nitromethane being potentially explosive, firefighters aren’t going to expose themselves to that chemical.

"It’s contained to the building where it originated, so we have not accessed the fire," Essex Asst. Fire Chief Aron Schumacher said. "But it’s contained to where it started."

Authorities said their efforts are going as planned and there are no raging flames and no smoke.

While officials aren’t saying when this fire will burn itself out, they are a half mile from the company and there's no threat to the public either.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

