Woman trying to freeze gym membership mistakenly charged

A frustrated mother in Bristol said she’s been trying numerous times to freeze her gym membership, but she’s getting the runaround.

Jacqueline Horbal said she’s been trying to freeze her membership at Healthtrax for months, but she’s been charged hundreds of dollars instead.

After complications from birth with now 6-month-old Amelia in the hospital, she and her husband decided to put her Healthtrax membership on hold, as she wasn’t able to work out for at least a few months.

“We were 87 days in the NICU, the last thing on our mind was we need to go to Healthtrax and cancel the account or make sure we aren't getting billed,” Horbal said.

Little Amelia weighed just 1 pound 2 ounces when she was born, and was born three months early.

“At first, I wanted the account on hold, and once we were well enough and she was strong enough to go to their daycare area, we wanted to get back to going to the gym,” Horbal said.

She said she reached out to Healthtrax in Bristol and was told she was all set, then she saw charges on her credit card statement.

“I got my bill and realized it wasn't on hold and we were still getting charged,” Horbal said.

She said she initially called Healthtrax in July to put the membership on hold. Since then, she said she’s been charged nearly $500.

“It's been anywhere from $64 a month to $148 a month,” Horbal said.

According to Healthtrax’s website, you can freeze a membership. It said "You may freeze all members on your membership for any reason for up to three months per year,” and continues to say "You will be billed $15 per month and will not be charged a new enrollment fee upon restart."

After numerous phone calls with management, they told Channel 3 that they spoke with Horbal on Monday afternoon and sorted it out.

They said some information fell through the cracks and they’re going to make it right.

Healthtrax said they’re working to refund the money and said the Horbals are good members and hope they will return.

