Woman trying to freeze gym membership mistakenly charged

The New Canaan community is in mourning after the death of a 10-year-old in New York this weekend.More >
The New Canaan community is in mourning after the death of a 10-year-old in New York this weekend.More >
A Texas woman captured video of a suspicious man staring into her bedroom window and posted the footage online to caution others.More >
A Texas woman captured video of a suspicious man staring into her bedroom window and posted the footage online to caution others.More >
Winter Storm Clare is on the way. More snow for Connecticut.More >
Winter Storm Clare is on the way. More snow for Connecticut.More >
You've probably heard by now that the new tax reform bill will hit your paycheck as soon as February. But the change may not accurately reflect your ultimate tax bill.More >
You've probably heard by now that the new tax reform bill will hit your paycheck as soon as February. But the change may not accurately reflect your ultimate tax bill.More >
A malpractice lawsuit has been filed against the United States of America after a surgeon at a Connecticut hospital was accused of leaving a scalpel inside a veteran's body.More >
A malpractice lawsuit has been filed against the United States of America after a surgeon at a Connecticut hospital was accused of leaving a scalpel inside a veteran's body.More >
Norwegian Air International announced that it will discontinue its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.More >
Norwegian Air International announced that it will discontinue its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.More >
A mother in Hartford is grieving after one of her sons was killed. Her other son is now behind bars, accused of doing it.More >
A mother in Hartford is grieving after one of her sons was killed. Her other son is now behind bars, accused of doing it.More >
A woman in Hartford is dead following what police called a hit-and-run.More >
A woman in Hartford is dead following what police called a hit-and-run.More >
Wallingford police are investigating the death of a dog that was attacked by two other dogs on Monday.More >
Wallingford police are investigating the death of a dog that was attacked by two other dogs on Monday.More >
A couple was arrested after police discovered that 13 people had been held captive in their California home in filthy conditions, some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, officials said Monday.More >
A couple was arrested after police discovered that 13 people had been held captive in their California home in filthy conditions, some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, officials said Monday.More >