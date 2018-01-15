Winter Storm Clare arrives late today, ends tomorrow...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

While there have been some flurries in the state this morning and some will be possible in the coming hours… the main event doesn’t come until later tonight and tomorrow morning.

For the evening commute, we’ll likely have areas of light snow in the state. The snow ramps up after midnight with the peak coming around daybreak Wednesday as an area of low pressure develops to our south and passes offshore… it all ends tomorrow afternoon.

After Clare, we’re quiet and storm-free through the end of the week and weekend. A warming trend will be the big story as temps could hit or exceed 50 by Sunday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

***A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for all of Northern Connecticut from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon***

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Southern Connecticut from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon***

TODAY AND TOMORROW…

Winter storm Clare is on the way! A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for all of Northern Connecticut from this evening through tomorrow afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Southern Connecticut from this evening through tomorrow afternoon. Winter Storm Clare will begin to develop off the Mid-Atlantic Coast today then it will slowly intensify as it moves northward to a position near Cape Cod by tomorrow afternoon. Clare won’t become a powerful winter storm, but there will be a decent amount of moisture and some parts of the state could receive 6” of snow or more. Today will be cloudy or mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Highs will range from 28-34.

Snow will develop statewide tonight as overnight lows drop into the 20s. Snow will greatly impact the Wednesday morning commute and there will likely be delays and cancellations. There could be some mixing with sleet and rain in Southeastern Connecticut. Snow will end tomorrow afternoon. That means we’ll be in better shape for the afternoon commute. Temperatures should reach 30-35. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 2-4” in Southeastern Connecticut to 5-10” in the Litchfield Hills. The Greater Hartford area and the Waterbury area should see 4-8” of snow.

The sky will clear tomorrow night as temperatures dip into the teens to near 20.

TRANQUIL THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold with highs in the low and middle 30s. Thursday night will be dry and cold with lows in the teens and lower 20s. The cold air will modify a bit on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach 35-40 under partly sunny skies.

A WEEKEND WARM-UP…

The boundary between cold air and warmer air will set up shop to the north of New England on Saturday. Here in Connecticut, a mild southwesterly flow will push temperatures well into the 40s Saturday. It’ll be a nice day too with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, we’ll have a good shot at 50 degrees, in not higher! Plus, our weather should remain dry with sky conditions ranging from partly to mostly cloudy.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The next storm will move into the Northeast on Monday. For now, it looks like most of the rain will stay to the north and west of Connecticut through Monday, but rain showers and drizzle are still possible. Temperatures could be in the 50s, but it could be a cooler day with highs in the 40s. It all depends on the position of a backdoor cold front and where it eventually stalls before moving northward as a warm front.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

BLIZZARD BRODY RECAP…

Brody was an incredible storm throughout the Northeast. Massive coastal flooding occurred in Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph! Here in Connecticut, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton. Despite the powerful wind, there weren’t a tremendous number of power outages. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16” in most locations. The highest total reported in the state was 16.6” in Staffordville. There were several reports of 15”.

At the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut, record snowfall was recorded for January 4th. For the Hartford Area, a 95 year old record fell with 10.2" of snow (previously: 8.1"); at Bridgeport, the prior record of 5.3" (1988) was also well surpassed with 8.0" of snow yesterday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

