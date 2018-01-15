Shooting forces evacuation at Providence mall

The Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island was evacuated after a shooting on Monday evening.

It was reported just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to CBS affiliate WPRI, the city’s public safety commissioner confirmed a person was shot in the parking garage, outside a door to Nordstrom department store.

The Associated Press said the person who was shot suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

They say the mall was cleared out of an abundance of caution.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The Providence Place mall is located in downtown Providence near the Statehouse.

