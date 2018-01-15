North Haven company suffers damage in fire

Crews battled a fire at a company in North Haven on Monday (WFSB)

A company in North Haven suffered damage on Monday following a fire.

Firefighters responded to Ulbrich Shaped Wire on Defco Park Road after reports of a fire on the manufacturing floor.

Officials said the fire appeared to start in a piece of machinery.

There were 12 employees working at the time of the fire who all got out of the building safely.

A firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said the company estimates damages at $850,000.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.