Flooding remains a concern as more snow expected Tuesday night

Harbor Park in Middletown is seeing flooding due to the ice and high river (WFSB)

Most of the snow may be melted, but the harsh winter is still posing problems, as another winter storm heads our way.

Harbor Park in Middletown tends to flood often, but not like it was on Monday.

The park was basically part of the Connecticut River because of ice jams; huge, concrete slab-like chunks of ice are jamming the water from flowing, creating the backups and flooding.

While some look forward to more snow, others do not.

“I didn’t like the weather last weekend, so we have to cover it up with some white stuff,” said Brian Dooley of Madison.

“I don’t like the snow, it’s nice when it’s falling, but then the next morning, you have to shovel. I’m not a fan of the snow,” said Samantha Clark, of Middletown.

Starting Tuesday night, with several inches of snow expected, Winter Storm Clare will have people bringing out the shovels and snowblowers.

The snow can be an inconvenience, but the timing of this storm is compounding problems that started on the weekend.

On Monday, Drone 3 captured some dramatic aerial views of chunks of ice floating down the Connecticut River.

They’re thick and very capable of creating a jam and some of the typically vulnerable spots like Harbor Park are taking the brunt of it.

The problem started during the rain and the rapid warm-up late last week. It triggered rapid melting. Now, the temperatures are back below freezing and there’s another storm coming, and residents are worried, it could lead to more flooding.

In the meantime, folks are being advised to stay away from the park, as the flooding has essentially rendered it useless.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app for updates on Winter Storm Clare.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.