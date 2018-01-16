6-year-old boy dies of rabies after sick bat scratches him

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Meredith) — A 6-year-old Florida boy has died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat.

The father of Ryker Roque told NBC that the boy died Sunday at an Orlando hospital.

Father Henry Roque said he had found a sick bat, put it in a bucket and told his son not to touch it, but he did and was scratched.

The dad said he washed the wound thoroughly but didn't take the boy to the hospital because he cried when he was told he would get shots.

About a week later the boy developed numb fingers and a headache and his parents took him to the hospital for treatment. By then, it was too late.

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. A vaccine given after a wound, but before symptoms almost always prevents the disease.

The parents opted for the child to be placed into a medically-induced coma as part of the Milwaukee protocol -- an experimental treatment on those infected with the rabies virus. Although the treatment has reportedly had success with other patients, it could not save Ryker.

The 6-year-old’s former preschool, Christian Academy in Eustis, Florida, described him in a Facebook post as a “happy and quiet little boy” who was “adored by teachers and classmates.”

His family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.