One injured in Cromwell house fire

One person was injured and transported to the hospital after a a house fire in Cromwell.

According to officials, firefighters were called the scene of the fire at 6 Leghorn Lane shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire, with flames coming through the roof.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished in about an hour and a half, Assistant Fire Chief D.J. Zordan told Eyewitness News.

Cromwell Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

