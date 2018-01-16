Snow becomes more widespread overnight

Some parts of the state could see up to 9 inches of snow when all is said and done with Winter Storm Clare.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland counties through Wednesday afternoon. Windham County and the southern counties are under a winter weather advisory.

Some flurries flew in the northwest corner of the state on Tuesday, ahead of Winter Storm Clare.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snow will fall in the northwest corner of the state on Tuesday evening, but most of the state will remain dry.

Snow and mixed precipitation move over the state after midnight.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DePrest called for 6 to 9 inches for the northwestern part of the state, 3 to 6 inches in the middle, and a coating to 2 inches for the southeastern part. However, those totals are subject to change.

The storm will ramp up around midnight on Wednesday with the peak coming around daybreak. Snow will impact the Wednesday morning commute and some delays and cancellations are expected.

There could be some mixing with sleet and rain in southeastern Connecticut.

The storm should begin to wind down in the mid-afternoon Wednesday, meaning there will be better conditions for the evening commute, but not ideal.

High temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the 30s.

"Temperatures will rise above freezing across most of the state and that will help with the cleaning up process," DePrest said.

