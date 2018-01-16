Warning, advisory issued for parts of the state ahead of winter storm

Up to 10 inches of snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as the state braces for Winter Storm Clare.

All of northern Connecticut's counties will be under a winter storm warning from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect around the same time for southern Connecticut.

Some flurries are expected to fly in the northwest corner of the state early Tuesday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said they will be part of the very beginning of the storm system that will impact much of the state beginning late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

"Winter Storm Clare will begin to develop off the mid-Atlantic coast [Tuesday] then it will slowly intensify as it moves northward to a position near Cape Cod by [Wednesday] afternoon," Haney said.

As of Tuesday morning, Haney called for 5 to 10 inches for the northwestern part of the state, 4 to 8 inches in the middle, and 2 to 4 inches for the southeastern part.

Snow will impact the Wednesday morning commute and some delays and cancellations are expected.

"There could be some mixing with sleet and rain in southeastern Connecticut," Haney said.

He said the storm should begin to wind down in the mid-afternoon Wednesday.

"That means we’ll be in better shape for the afternoon commute," Haney said.

High temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the upper 20s and low-30s.

