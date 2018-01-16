Coast Guard cutter plows through CT River ice jams

A partially submerged and frozen ramp leading to a river cruise ship in Middletown's Harbor Park on Tuesday. (WFSB)

The Coast Guard Cutter Bollard before it headed out onto the Connecticut River. (WFSB)

Flooding from melted snow and ice jams in the Connecticut River continues to be a concern for people in Middletown and other river communities.

As a result, the Coast Guard Cutter Bollard left Essex on Tuesday morning to break up the ice.

The cutter worked its way along the Connecticut River and broke through the ice to improve flow and prevent jamming. It headed toward Middletown.

"We’ll get a full head of steam and we’ll just try to plow through it and break it up," said Derek Strobe, officer in Charge, USCG Cutter Bollard. "Sometimes we have to back and ram if it's too thick. We will back down and take another approach on it.”

One place that always tends to experience flooding in Middletown is Harbor Park.

Channel 3 cameras recorded a partially submerged and frozen ramp leading to a river cruise ship on Tuesday.

The frozen water has led to ice jams, which prevents the flow of water and create backups.

The flooding concerns began after last week's big temperature swing. A warm-up triggered rapid snow and ice melting. Now, with temperatures back below freezing and Winter Storm Clare on the horizon, Middletown is worried about more potential flooding.

"It's a very big possibility," said Samantha Clark of Middletown. "I mean Harbor Park tends to flood a lot so you might get some there. That could be a really big problem."

The water at Harbor Park also infiltrates its parking lot.

