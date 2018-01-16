Flooding still a concern as river cities, towns brace for Winter Storm Clare

A partially submerged and frozen ramp leading to a river cruise ship in Middletown's Harbor Park on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Flooding from melted snow and ice jams in the Connecticut River continues to be a concern for people in Middletown and other river communities.

One place that always tends to experience flooding in Middletown is Harbor Park.

Channel 3 cameras recorded a partially submerged and frozen ramp leading to a river cruise ship on Tuesday.

The frozen water has led to ice jams, which prevents the flow of water and create backups.

As a result, officials have called the Coast Guard Cutter Bollard.

The cutter works its way along the Connecticut River and breaks through the ice to improve flow and prevent jamming.

The flooding concerns began after last week's big temperature swing. A warm-up triggered rapid snow and ice melting. Now, with temperatures back below freezing and Winter Storm Clare on the horizon, Middletown is worried about more potential flooding.

"It's a very big possibility," said Samantha Clark of Middletown. "I mean Harbor Park tends to flood a lot so you might get some there. That could be a really big problem."

The water at Harbor Park also likes to infiltrate its parking lot.

