Bridgeport police investigate overnight murder

Jawaun Green was the victim of a homicide on Newfield Avenue in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning, according to police. (Bridgeport police)

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Bridgeport.

The victim was identified as Jawaun Green, police said.

According to police, an "assault with a firearm" took place at 604 Newfield Ave., The Snack Shop, around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in a private car, where he was pronounced dead.

Police processed the crime scene around The Snack Shop.

There's no word on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.